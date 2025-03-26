Hyderabad: GHMC Takes Action, Demolition of Unauthorised Floors in Nalandanagar

In Hyderabad, officials from the GHMC Town Planning Department recently demolished two unauthorised floors constructed by a builder in Nalandanagar, Upparpally, on Tuesday.

Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner, K. Ravi Kumar, clarified that the builder had been granted permission solely for a G+2 structure.

Upon receiving complaints from local residents regarding the additional floors, the GHMC issued a formal notice to the builder two months ago, instructing the removal of the unauthorised construction.

When the builder failed to comply with this notice, the GHMC proceeded with the demolition. Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar further stated that, under the direction of GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambharithi, stringent measures would be implemented against all unauthorised constructions across the city.