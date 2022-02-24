Hyderabad: GHMC to complete all devpt works under SNDP

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) enginnering wing officials have been asked to complete all the development works taken up under Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) in the city.

As part of SNDP, in the first phase, works have been taken up with a cost of Rs 858 crore to develop 37 nalas in various areas where floods were reported in 2020 due to heavy rains and the residents suffered losses.

The works were taken up in all six zones of the GHMC including 8 works in Secunderabad zone, 3 in Kukatpally zone, 10 in LB Nagar zone, 7 in Charminar zone, 7 in Khairatabad zone and 2 in Serillingampally zone. Of these, 26 works are ongoing in full swing.

Officials have taken steps to complete the tender process for the remaining works and have been asked to complete all works of nalas by March.

According to officials, the development of nalas in all the zones will provide permanent flood relief to people residing near nalas and lakes.