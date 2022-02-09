Hyderabad: GHMC to set up two more C&D waste management plants in city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is in the process of setting up two additional Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management plants to remove construction waste from the city.

The municipal corporation has already set up two plants in the city at Jeedimetla and Fatullaguda and will set up two more plants to facilitate quick disposal of C&D waste generated across the city.

Though the Corporation had initially decided to set up two more plants at Mallapur and Kotwalguda areas, it could not do so due to space constraint. However, it set up plants at Jeedimetla and Fatullaguda as decided and these plants have 500 TPD capacity wet treatment process without causing dust pollution.

The C&D waste plant at Jeedimetla has been collecting construction waste since April 2020, and the Fatullaguda plant from May 2021. It is currently estimated that 200 tonnes of construction waste is generated every day and in view of the expansion of the construction and industrial sector in Hyderabad, the GHMC has decided to set up two more C&D waste management plants as the waste has the potential to harm the environment.

According to officials, the construction waste generated in 15 circles in GHMC is being collected and brought to Jeedimetla and Fatullaguda plants. The GHMC has decided to collect waste from Jubilee Hills, Yusufguda, Chandanagar, RC Puram, PTC, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal and Begumpet circles and bring it to Jeedimetla plant. Similarly, waste from LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet and Hayat Nagar circles would be transported to Fatullaguda plant.

The construction waste is collected and recycled separately. Meanwhile, the Vigilance department has been taking action against those dumping the construction waste on roads or in lakes, said officials.

Those involved in renovation and demolition work can call on toll free number 1800 120 1159 to pick up construction waste. The Jeedimetla plant has so far procured 11.58 lakh metric tonnes, of which, 2.49 lakh metric tonnes has been processed. Similarly, the Fatullaguda plant collected 7.41 lakh metric tonnes and processed 0.51 lakh metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, tenders have been called for setting up two more plants in the South and North zones in the remaining 15 circles. They should have at least 5 acres of own land within 10 km of the city for transportation and processing, the officials said.