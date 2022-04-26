Hyderabad: Glitches in official websites put a brake on municipal services

Hyderabad: The citizen service centres operated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported technical glitches on Monday due to which the citizens faced problems in filing several types of applications for different municipal services.



Major services like building permissions, occupancy certificates, assessment/reassessment of property tax, mutation/transfer of property, trade license certificate and many other services were affected due to the technical issues being reported on the official websites.

There are 18 circle offices in GHMC, of which one is the head office. A person can avail 17 municipal services at one place. On Monday, all the offices reported the same technical glitches. With a large number of people visiting the centres, several applications have been pending and the visitors alleged that for every visit they are forced to pay Rs 50 for each application.

A resident of Jubilee Hills, Sainath Kumar, who visited the citizen service centre for applying for mutation certificate said, "I am visiting the centre for the fifth time, but my application has not been submitted due to glitches on the website. "

Though the automatic alerts for the delay of services are being given to the concerned zonal or additional commissioner by the flow management system with an automatic message, so far no response or action has been taken by any of the Municipal officials. Even those who faced issues dropped their grievances in the drop boxes, but till now no grievance has been addressed.

Another resident of Mehdipatnam, Nandeeshwar Reddy, who purchased a 1,200 square yard house at Road No 45 Jubilee Hills has been continuously visiting the center for filing the application for mutation and it has been more than 20 days that the application has not been submitted. "Every time I visit CSC to apply, it shows server error. As there is a technical problem in some circles, applications are not being accepted at any other centres and we have no idea when this technical issue will be resolved," he said.