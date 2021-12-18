Hyderabad: Government spends 11,000 cr on 2BHKs

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao said that so far Rs 11,000 crore worth works related to double bedroom houses (2BHKs) were completed in the State out of Rs 18,000 crore allocated for the same.

As part of the scheme, around 2.85 lakh double bedroom houses were being built across the State, he said.

The Minister inaugurated 258 2BHKs on Friday at CC Nagar at Bansilalpet, which were built at a cost of Rs 19.22 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the market value of each house was around 40-50 lakh, but the State government was giving these houses for free with an aim that the poor should live with dignity. Adding that building a house and performing marriages were the most difficult tasks in one's life, he said for the economically weaker sections, both the tasks were being done by the State government through its schemes of 2BHKs and Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi.

Minister for Roads and Buildings, Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that in Hyderabad, the target was to build 1 lakh houses, and these houses would be given to selected beneficiaries without any partiality. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali were also present.