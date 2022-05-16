Hyderabad: Government to take up special drives to check adulteration

Hyderabad: The Health department officials will take up a week-long special drive to check food adulteration. They will take severe action against those involved in adulteration.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday reviewed IPM, Food Safety division, labs performance, progress achieved. He directed officials to take strict action against those who commit food adulteration. He called upon officials to take up awareness among people about food adulteration. Rao released a toll free number - 040- 21111111 and asked officials to be active on Twitter.

He said public health was risked by adulterated food. Improper diet can lead to long-term health problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Gastrointestinal problems can lead to serious illnesses, such as cancer. Public health is deteriorating. People should be vigilant about adulterated food. The government is taking all possible measures to curb corruption, said Rao.

The minister directed officials to take strict action against those who adulterate food items. Those who jeopardise public health should not be allowed to go scot free under any circumstances, he warned. On the one hand, he said, action should be taken against those who were adulterating food items and on the other hand, steps should be initiated to raise awareness among people. He said people should act responsibly by complaining; complaints can be made by calling 040-21111111 or via @AFCGHMC Twitter. Authorities would go and take action when complaints are received, he added.

The minister said the government was taking necessary steps to prevent food adulteration. As part of this four state-of-art food safety on-wheel vehicles were procured at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore. "We have made available a food-testing lab with upgraded state-of-art equipment costing Rs 10 crore. Particular attention should be paid to pollutants that are highly harmful to public health. All mobile vehicles must work. Task force teams should conduct surprise inspections in the districts, he said.

The minister directed the officials to increase blood reserves in the blood banks. Camps should be set up and blood should be collected. The Area hospitals need blood supply and blood should be given free to the Thalassemia patients.