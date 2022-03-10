Hyderabad: Govt doctors' dharna on March 13 to press demands

Hyderabad: Doctors of all government and teaching hospitals are to stage a dharna at Indira Chowk on March 13 demanding the administration to resolve their issues and fulfil their demands.

The doctors have formed a Public Health Care Forum which includes all major doctors and nurse associations. Around 500 health care staff will take part in the protest. It will be staged by members of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors' Association (HRDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA), Doctors' Forum, Contract Doctors' Association, Nursing Association and Paramedical Association.

President of HRDA Dr K Mahesh said, "doctors who are employed on contract and outsourcing basis need to be given permanent posts. There is no direct recruitment of medical staff in medical colleges, hospitals and public healthcare centres due to which many doctors are unemployed. Also, no job notification has been announced yet though doctors have been urging the government for several years."

During the protest doctors will put forth major demands like direct recruitment, identification of fake physicians, immediate work of new Osmania General Hospital building, appointment of the Medical Council members and security in government hospitals for safety of doctors. The doctors' associations have already sought police permission. Meanwhile, with the ongoing budget session of the State Assembly, there are chances that the protest might not happen. The doctors' associations are prepared to seek court approval if permission is cancelled on the protest day.

Doctors' organisations say they will try to invade the Assembly if possible, to take the demands to the government's notice. They pointed out that there is no recruitment of medical staff in medical colleges, pharmacies, laboratories, and public healthcare centres.

Dr Mahesh said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has assured that a new building would be constructed at the Osmania General Hospital where about 2,000 out-patients visit every day. But, so far no work has been taken up. The old hospital building is posing a threat to many patients and doctors, he added.

The association member pointed out that the number of fake doctors in the State is increasing with mistakes being made by some officials in giving permission to run clinics. "If mistakes are being made in the Medical Council itself, then it is understandable how sincere the government is," said doctors.

They are demanding security to be provided for safety of doctors in government hospitals. As the number of patients has been increasing, there were many disputes between the relatives of patients and doctors. The doctors' unions claim that superiors are aware of issues and problems faced by doctors and nurses but not even a single issue has been resolved.