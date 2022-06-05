Hyderabad: Govt to issue notification to fill up 1,000 doctor posts

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the government would be issuing notification in a month's time to fill up 1,000 doctors' posts for working in the Palle Dawakhana, PHCs, Basti Dawakhanas.

The Health Minister was speaking at the Graduation Ceremony in Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. The Minister said that he was here to tell them good news which was issuing notification for filling up of doctors. He asked the doctors to work in the PHCs, Basti and Palle Dawakhanas stating that those working in this hospital were given 30 per cent reservation.

The Minister informed that PG seats were also increased after the formation of Telangana State. When Telangana State was formed in 2014, there were 570 PG seats in the government sector. The number of PG seats will be increased to 1,212 from this academic year, he said. "We will add another 200 PG seats this academic year. No other State has seen such an increase in seats. In the public sector, we are giving PGs to 60 per cent students in government hospitals," said Harish Rao.

The Minister recalled his visit to the Hospital. "I came to Gandhi Medical College in 2007 as part of the Telangana movement and addressed. There were only two government medical colleges in Telangana. The successive governments did not set up medical colleges. Gandhi Medical College was established over 200 years ago for the British Army. Osmania was founded over 100 years ago by the British rulers. Only Kakatiya and Nizamabad medical colleges came under undivided Andhra Pradesh. We fought in the agitation stating that while there were only three colleges in Telangana every district in Coastal Andhra had a medical college," said Harish Rao.

The Minister said that in the next two to three years, there will be 5,240 MBBS seats in Telangana in the public sector. The CM aspires to make education and medicine accessible to the poor, he said adding the doctors do not have to go to Ukraine, Russia or any other country to study.