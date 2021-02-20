Hyderabad: Half marathon to be organised on February 28

Kollur: Hyderabad Runners Society in association with Gaudium Sportopia is organizing its 12th edition of Club Run on 28th of February,2021 – Sunday- at The Gaudium Campus, Velimala Village, Kollur.

Only Half Marathon run (21.1 Kms) will be held as on-ground event from The Gaudim Campus. The run route will be around ORR Service Road. About 700 runners will be part of this event, which is being conducted following all COVID protocols and precautions.

This half marathon event marks the return of long distance running on city roads, providing an opportunity to marathon runners to get their timed runs to qualify for Airtel Hyderabad Marathon and for other outstation, overseas events. The sprawling 27 acres campus of The Gaudium and ORR Service Road will ensure that the runners are able to follow social distancing and personal precautions during the run.

Virtual Run options are open for runners who want to participate from their respective locations. Virtual Run categories include Half Marathon, 10K and 5K runs.

Around 2,000 runners are expected to be part of this event that includes on-ground and virtual participation modes. Those interested to participate can register for the run at www.hyderabadrunners.com