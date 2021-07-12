Harish Rao welcomes Huzurabad students into TRS

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the State government was committed to provide employment to youth.

He welcomed student leaders from PDSU, SFI and TNSU of the Huzurabad Assembly segment into the TRS party fold in his presence at a programme here. Rao offered party shawls to the student leaders. Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed officials to fill 50,000 posts. "Our State is for water, jobs and resources", he remarked.

"We recently filled up 30,000 posts. About half lakh jobs are to be filled soon", he announced. "Youth and students are real wealth of the State, who have to contribute for its development.

He asked them to take welfare and development programmes to people. "The government will keep its promises on jobs and development programmes", Rao stated. The TRS will provide all support to the student leaders who joined it, the minister asserted. He also said that the State was attracting more investments.

"Big companies are opening businesses in the State. Our youth and students got many jobs and will get lakhs more in the private sector", Rao stated. The student leaders alleged that Eatala Rajender as minister had harassed them with cases and sent to jail.

"Now we joined the TRS fold and work for TRS and State development as Rajender joined the BJP", they stated.