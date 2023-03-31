Hyderabad: Health camp for women scribes in City draws good response

Hyderabad: The health camp launched for accredited women journalists working in print and electronic media in Hyderabad has been yielding good response. The camp will be held for 10 days till April 2.

Medical tests will be conducted from 7 am to 2 pm. State Commissioner to Information and Public Relations Department and Special Chief Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar appealed women journalists from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy to utilise this opportunity.

He also said that free medical camps will be organised in all the district centres for the convenience of women journalists working in the districts. The comprehensive health check-up includes diagnostic tests like blood test (C.B.P), blood sugar, diabetic tests, lipid profile, thyroid, calcium, urine tests, vitamin B12, D3 and many other tests. The reports of examinations will be given on the same day.