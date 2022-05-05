Hyderabad: Heavy rain, gales push farmers into severe distress

Hyderabad: The sudden heavy rain and gales on Wednesday morning not only created panic among Hyderabad dwellers, but also pushed farmers into severe distress in the State. Paddy stocks at the procurement centres were damaged due to rain in many districts.

Reports said that two persons were killed in lightning. A few cattle also succumbed in separate incidents reported in Nalgonda, Siddipet and Jagityal districts. Due to gusty winds trees fell on roads in many districts. As a result, traffic came to a standstill in some parts of the State. A person, Lingasamy, died in Modinigudem village in Nakrekal mandal of Nalgonda district under the impact of lightning. A farmer also succumbed in Narendlapally village, in Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district. He was struck by lightning as he was covering his paddy stock. Two buffaloes also died at Rajapet in Yadadri-Bhongir district and Pajjor in Nalgonda district due to lightning strike.

In Karimnagar and Warangal districts, farmers were shocked to see paddy stocks soaked in rainwater in the early hours. A Raghavendra said he had brought paddy to the procurement centre two days ago waiting for purchase. "None came to buy paddy and finally half of the stock was damaged. The government will not buy paddy which has moisture content above the specified level. As the government delayed buying paddy, he demanded remunerative price for wet paddy.