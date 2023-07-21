Live
Hyderabad Heavy rains: Arvind Kumar releases helpline number for water-logging issues
Highlights
To register requests regarding water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation & any other rains related issues Citizens May pls contact 040 21111111 or 90001-13667
Hyderabad: In wake of heavy rains in the city last four days, the GHMC monsoon teams have swung into action to address rain issues.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Friday morning took to Twitter and has asked people to report issues associated with rains such as water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation and other issues.
“To register requests regarding water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation & any other rains related issues Citizens May pls contact 040 21111111 or 90001-13667”, Arvind Kumar wrote on his official Twitter handle.
