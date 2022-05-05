Hyderabad honour killing: Ashrin Sultana Explained about the Incident

A man named Nagaraj was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office yesterday. It was an honor killing incident where the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband for being a Dalit and married her sister. After the incident, the victim's wife, Ashrin Sultana, came in front of the media and narrated the incident. Speaking to the media, she said that her brother Syed Mobin and five others had attacked and killed her husband.

She further added that they were in love since their class 10th and recently married against the will of their parents.

Talking about the incident, she said that the offenders had attacked Nagaraj yesterday at the signal on the main road in front of the public. The attackers came with the rods and injured Raju on the spot in the presence of everyone. She also complained that no public at the spot had tried to help her at the time of the incident. Moreover, she added that her husband would not have died if the public at the murder spot helped her husband against her brother and those goons who were the reason for this.