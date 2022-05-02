Hyderabad: Incomplete drainage work throws residents into a tizzy

Hyderabad: The unfinished work of drainage line in the Khairatabad area opposite the Metro station has been causing inconvenience to both residents and commuters.

Both pedestrians and commuters taking the route expressed their anguish over the delay of the work and hope authorities would speed it up. According to residents, the road was dug up in March to lay new drainage pipes, but due to continuous public holidays and careless attitude of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) the work was stopped.

The dug road has been turned into an open drain. The residents are facing problems. For taking up the work the entire road was dug-up and left open. Due to this, residents of the lane had to face undue difficulties.

This is the only parallel lane connecting Khairatabad circle. "It has been more than two weeks since the road was dug up for carrying out work. The concerned officers must speed up the work in order to stop hardships faced by commuters," said Manohar Kukar of Anand Nagar Colony, Khairatabad. As the open drain is close to the main road, it is causing traffic jam during peak hours.

Though barricades have been installed, still difficulties are being faced by commuters. The GHMC has taken up the drainage line as part of pre-monsoon work, but it has been left incomplete. The monsoon is to set in after just one-and-half month.