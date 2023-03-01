  • Menu
Hyderabad: Inter student hangs self in Narsingi

Highlights

  • The student identified as S Swathik was pursuing intermediate first year from a private college in Narsingi and staying in hostel
  • Around 10:30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself using a rope to the ceiling fan in the classroom

Hyderabad: In yet unfortunate incident, an intermediate student reportedly committed suicide at his college in Narsingi on Tuesday night.

The student identified as S Swathik was pursuing intermediate first year from a private college in Narsingi and staying in hostel.

Around 10:30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself using a rope to the ceiling fan in the classroom.

On noticing it, the teenager was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body is shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

Family members alleged Swathik ended his life due to harassment of college management. The police are investigating.

