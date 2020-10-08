Hyderabad: Inter students throng to JNTU over TS EAMCET results

Hyderabad: Intermediate second-year students on Thursday gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad over discrepancies in TS EAMCET 2020 results.

The students alleged that they have not secured rank even after qualifying in the EAMCET exam. However, the officials stated that they have not allocated rank to the students who had entered incorrect hall ticket numbers. Meanwhile, the students complained that the site had not accepted second-year hall ticket number while registering for the exam which made them enter the first year hall ticket number.

Over 9,000 students failed to secure the rank in spite of qualifying in the exam. Students who have not secured enough marks in the intermediate courses and those who have entered incorrect hall ticket numbers were among those who failed to get the ranks.

EAMCET convenor Govardhan said that they had given an opportunity to the students to verify their application and edit their details after submitting their application.

However, the authorities asked the students to submit their intermediate hall ticket number and the marks sheet and assured to reverify their result and allot a rank.