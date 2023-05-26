Hyderabad: Irked residents of Old City complain of bad smell

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation here on Thursday began an investigation after citizens in some areas along Musi River in the southern part of the city complained of strong and unusual odour.

According to GHMC, residents in areas like Mangalhat, Begum Bazar, Tappachabutra, Jiyaguda, Darussalam, Chaderghat and Malakpet complained of strong smells like that of chemicals or gas.

Panicked residents in these localities spent sleepless night. Some people even complained of symptoms like headaches, nausea and respiratory discomfort.

Many people took to social media to voice their concerns about the potential health hazard and tried to draw the attention of the authorities.

GHMC has initiated action on the complaints by the citizens. Since residents in areas along Musi River complained of unusual odour, GHMC authorities collected water samples from the Musi and sent the same for analysis. The municipal authorities suspect that the odour could be linked to pollution in Musi. Additional Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) Dr Srikanth Reddy visited the river, collected water samples and sent them to Pollution Control Board for analysis. Officials said they were waiting for the results.