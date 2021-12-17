Hyderabad: ISB enters into knowledge partnership with CBC

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad signed a Knowledge Partnership agreement with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC). Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of Indian School of Business and Hemang Jani, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.



Commenting on the partnership, Madan Pillutla said, "It is a privilege to be able to contribute to Mission Karmayogi and bring our faculty's research-led insights to augment CBC's ambitious plans."

Dr R Balasubramaniam, member-HR, CBC said, "Capacity Building Commission aims to further the national goal of citizen centricity and inclusive growth by transforming the landscape of civil services in India. CBC strives to inculcate a culture of learning and building competencies to make the civil service a catalyst for growth. We are confident that the partnership with ISB will usher in new insights to achieve the grand vision of Mission Karmayogi."

ISB, through its demonstrated ability in research and training capacity, will support CBC and government departments in realising this vision. ISB will work with the CBC as a training and content partner as part of the knowledge partnership. ISB would also create learning resources and teaching material, including commissioned research and a bank of case studies generated from the Indian public sector.