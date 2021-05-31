Hyderabad: IT professionals set up free Covid care centre

Hyderabad: The surging Covid-19 cases are creating a burden on the health care system of the State, which has led to non-availability of beds, following which the Forum of IT Professionals (ForIT) having a group of working IT employees has set up 'Free Covid Care Centre' in the city.

Due to the inability of Covid-19 patients to pay large sums for isolation with all the necessary facilities, the IT forum in association with 'Swecha' a non-profit organization launched this facility.

The facility has been launched with around 70 beds at KG Reddy College in Hyderabad for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. Besides it also has 24/7 services including medical supervision, medicines, and healthy meals for the infected patients will also be provided.

The forum last year during first wave of Covid-19 provided free medical helpline services. "As part of the effort to contain the spread of corona virus and by observing that a large number are unable to get the medical treatment, some IT professionals came together to set up this free Covid care facility" said Praveen.

"This facility can be availed free of charge by anyone in need, transportation for the patients to the isolation centre will also be provided.

The centre is well equipped, has a trained round the clock nursing staff and six doctors, for any emergency an ambulance and oxygen cylinders have been made available," added Praveen.