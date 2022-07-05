Hyderabad: Jagga defers announcement of sensational decision

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Monday deferred the announcement of his sensational decision. He said that there was a lot of time to make the announcement on his sensational decision and added that his decision was meant for the welfare and development of the Congress party. He made it clear that he would always speak for the party and its development.

He urged the Congress party leaders to not take his statement in a negative manner and added that none should get confused with his statements. Referring to his frequent outburst about TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, he said the party leaders should consider it as a part of his political strategy. He made it clear that he would remain in the Congress party and added that he would bring the party back into power.



Commenting on the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, he said the meeting had turned out to be a failure and added that although the BJP leaders claimed that they would mobilise 10 lakh people for the meeting, only 50,000 people turned up.

He alleged that there was a secret pact between TRS and the BJP in the State and added that the main objective of the two parties was to see that the Congress party did not return to power in Telangana.