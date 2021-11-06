Hyderabad: Jeeyar Swami & Dhyan Foundation Gaushala inaugurated

Hyderabad: His Holiness Chinna Jeeyar Swami said firewood logs made from cow dung will be used in the Yagnam to be performed at the inauguration of the Statue of Equality. He said the Yagnam will be performed during the 12-day programme from February 2 to 13, 2022, at the time of unveiling the 216-feet tall statue of Equality of Ramanujacharya at Chinna Jeeyar Swami Ashram.

On Saturday, he inaugurated Jeeyar Swami Dhyan Foundation Gaushala here. It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi consented to unveil the 'statute of Equality' on February 5, 2022.

Addressing 300 plus cow lovers at the programme, Jeeyar Swamy said about 4.5 lakh cow dung logs are needed for the Yagna and the work of making logs was commenced, at eight different places in Haryana and Rajasthan. Cow dung logs are the best alternatives to coal and gas and are most environmentally friendly.

China Jeeyar Swamy said, "Mother earth offers so many things. It serves everybody's needs but not their greed. We have been consuming more natural resources than we are supposed to. We are over exploiting Mother Earth. Any exploitation should have a limit, failing which it will lead to many catastrophes like global warming and climate change which we have been witnessing."

His Holiness Ahobila Jeeyar Swami and His Holiness Devanatha Jeeyar Swami also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of cows in our society. Representatives of Dhyan Foundation said that it is a unique collaboration between Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Dhyan Foundation. Dhyan Foundation will rehabilitate the cattle rescued from traffickers and illegal slaughterhouses and together, we will open more Gaushalas and rescue more Govansh," they said.

The Gaushala houses over 150 cows and the foundation, for which foundation was laid on September 19. The construction was completed in a record time of little over a month.

Many donors Vimal Bung, Kishna Agarwal, Sandeep Gupta and others who contributed to establishing the Gaushala were honoured during the inauguration.