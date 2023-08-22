Hyderabad: KCR’s list shows BRS won’t return to power, says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has said that the MLA candidates’ list released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao shows BRS won’t return to power.

Reacting to the BRS supremo releasing the first list of party candidates for the ensuing State Assembly elections here on Monday, he said KCR contesting from two seats, including Kamareddy (apart from his current seat of Gajwel) in north Telangana shows his fear and insecurity, as BJP continues to surge and get support from all sections, including tribals and SCs.

Reddy said 'Bangaru Kutumbam' family members created drama in Jantar Mantar demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. But the list released by the BRS chief shows, "In Bangaru Kutumbam Mathematics 33 per cent reservation led to six seats (3+3= 6) being given to women by the BRS party this time," he added.

Reddy recalled that the CM, addressing the media after releasing the first list of party candidates, had said that the AIMIM and BRS together will win 29 seats in the Hyderabad region. He said in desperation to get communal MIM to win, KCR is trying to split the anti-MIM vote by fielding candidates on the instructions of the Majlis party that will further help the MIM cause.

‘Also, by repeating a majority of MLAs, KCR has conceded that in a losing election, his only option is to rely on the money power of his MLAs, who have amassed wealth through land grabbing and other illegal activities in the last five years.