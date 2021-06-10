Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy welcomes increase of Telangana High Court judge's strength

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP senior leader and former MLC N Ramachandra Rao welcomed the announcement of increasing the strength of Telangana High Court Judges from 24 to 42.

The Union Minister on Wednesday said, "It is a momentous occasion for Telangana Judiciary as Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in consultation with the Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana cleared the long pending demand of the State to increase the number of posts of Judges in Telangana High Court from 24 to 42 as a Union Minister of State I have made several representations in the past seeking the increase and finally the Union law Minister approved the file in my presence I profusely thank Ravi Shankar Prasad for his support with the increased strength I am sure TS High Court would certainly become a role model for the nation in effecting speedy justice."

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Ramachandra Rao stated, "The increase in the number of judges to its full strength has been pending for the past several years along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, former State BJP president Dr K Laxman, State Bar Council Chairman Narasimha Reddy and party legal cell convener Anthony Reddy has submitted a representation to the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad twice in 2019 the State HC has a pendency of about 2.10 lakh cases and needed the judges of its full strength along with the improvement of infrastructure,It is a good day for the people of both the Telegu States for the increase in the number of judges will help the judiciary in delivering justice to the people of Telangana,similarlythe increase in the number of judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court."

Against this backdrop the Supreme Court Collegium has accepted the increase in the number of judges and the same was also signed by the Union Law Minister paving the way for the appointment of 42 judges at the Telangana High Court, calling it a historical day for the TS high court, thanked the Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana, and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for the decision, added Ramachandra Rao.