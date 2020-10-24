Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy tests positive for Covid

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who went into self-isolation following testing positive for coronavirus, officially announced on Friday about his health condition.

In a media statement, the Congress MP, who was given the responsibility of campaign in Doulatabad under the Dubbaka Assembly segment that is going for bypoll, informed that he would run the campaign while adhering to self-isolation measures.

He also stated that in spite of no visible symptoms of the dreaded virus, he had undergone tests and results came positive.

He called upon the partymen to remain strong and stay focused and suggested those who came into contact with him during the last few days to undergo tests for corona.

He asserted that voters in the Dubbaka constituency were waiting to teach a lesson to the ruling TRS and the anti-incumbency would pave way for the victory of Congress.