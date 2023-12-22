Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao appeals GHMC corporators to strive for BRS win in LS polls

Hyderabad : BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party corporators to strive for the victory of the party in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

KTR had a meeting with the corporators in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. Rama Rao said that the BRS was strong in Hyderabad and all should work together to raise the pink flag in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

He said that without being disappointed with the defeat in the Assembly elections, the party was ready to bring pressure on the Congress government for the development of Hyderabad on behalf of the people, alleging that it had come into power with vague promises. KTR said that the BRS which is in power in GHMC is continuously working for the development of the city. He called upon party leaders to work together for party victory with a huge majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.