Hyderabad: KTR flags off ambulances under 'gift a smile' programme

Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday flagged off COVID response ambulances here at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad under 'Gift A Smile' programme. The ambulances were gifted by the Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Chennur MLA Balka Suman and Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao. The minister Indrakaran Reddy gifted three ambulances, MLAs Balka Suman and Diwakar Rao gifted two and one ambulances respectively.

KTR also launched the ambulances gifted by the Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, party incharge of Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency. The minister applauded the leaders for their kind gesture for the welfare of the people and congratulated them for coming forward to donate the ambulances which are a part of coronavirus containment efforts.



Indrakaran Reddy said that they have gifted the ambulances under the 'gift a smile' programme launched as gift to Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday. "The ambulances will be operated from the collectorates of Nirmal and Mancherial. The vehicles have all the modern medical equipment including a ventilator and oxygen supply which would be a great help for the corona infected patients," Reddy said.



Secunderabad Cantonment Board members Jakkula Maheswar Reddy, Keshav Reddy, Anitha Prabhakar, Pandu Yadav, Nalini Kiran, Bhagyasri Syam and senior party leaders were also present.

