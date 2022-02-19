Hyderabad: Langar Houz lake to sport a new look to wow visitors

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday completed the cleaning and hyacinth removal work and is set to take up beautification of the Langar Houz Lake as well as the park located close by. The GHMC will soon give a facelift to the water body by laying a walking track, increasing the green cover and other works to attract visitors and benefit about three lakh people residing near the lake in 40 colonies.

The water body was once filled with sewage and hyacinth, but the lake in the Golconda area is now set to sport a new look with the GHMC planning to restore and beautify it.

For years, the lake, spread over 41 acres, has been polluted with sewage coming in from areas like Tolichowki, Dhankota, Ramdevguda, Rethi Galli and the nearby colonies. This apart garbage and construction waste are dumped in it.

The GHMC's Entomology wing carried out a cleaning drive for 15 days and removed hyacinth and tonnes of debris. Several teams of GHMC cleaned the lake. The authorities directed officials to take up beautification work of the lake and development of the park.

The entomology wing is also carrying out anti-larval activities using drones. Along with hyacinth, the floating trash has also been cleaned. The GHMC is preparing to spend around Rs 4 crore to transform the water body to attract visitors. The proposed works include fencing, de-silting, walking and cycling track, treatment of water inlets and diversion of sewage.

Officials said it would take at least more than a year to beautify the lake. The de-silting work is yet to be carried out. The proposal is also to conserve the environment round it.