Hyderabad: Last date for paying first instalment for Haj 2023 extended

Hyderabad: The last date for payment of the first instalment of expenses for selected pilgrims of Haj 2023 is extended till April 15, said the Haj Committee. The Chief Executive Officer of Haj Committee of India Mohammad Yaqoob Shaikh has informed that the state Haj committees about the extension of the date.



He on the representation of state Haj committees has said that the pilgrims selected for the Hajj need to deposit Rs 81,800 online as the first instalment and the date is extended till April 15 in this regard. The pilgrims will have to submit pay slips, print of application forms, medical screening and fitness certificates and original international passports to Haj committees by April 18.

It is learnt that a total of 5,278 Haj pilgrims were selected from Telangana for Haj 2023 and around 4,000 pilgrims have submitted the first instalment online. In case of extension of date, the rest of the pilgrims will be able to perform Haj. The Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem has informed that special counters were set up to guide the pilgrims where an online payment facility is being provided. He has said that the pilgrims paying the first instalment should also submit the documents before the due date.

It is to mention here that 1.75 lakh pilgrims from India will perform Haj this time and all arrangements are done by the Government of Saudi Arabia. Efforts are being made to keep the accommodation of Indian pilgrims close to Harmeen.