Hyderabad: Leakage found after restoration work at QQS mausoleum

Tolichowki: Despite restoration works at Qutub Shahi Tomb Complex, the mausoleum of Quli Qutub Shah, which is one of the main tombs starts leaking after the recent rain. The area is now covered with algae.



Following this heritage conservationists raise doubts on the quality of work. "After spending crores on the 16th century monuments, they leaking within a few years of restoration work. This raises doubts about quality of work. The tombs are royal necropolis where the founders of the Golconda Kingdom are laid to rest. The complex is believed to be one of the largest in the world," Heritage activist voiced.

After the tombs were neglected by its predecessors, theTelangana government took up the restoration work in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, in cooperation with the State.

According to a heritage conservationist Mohammed Habeebuddin, the work was taken up in 2014 and the mausoleum was restored within a year. "Even after the work was completed, the tomb had cracks. The material used to repair was washed off. It raises the question on the quality of restoration done," he stated.

The mausoleum is one of the major tourist attractions of more than 70 monuments as it houses several archways below the dome. Earlier, they were once decorated with an architecture net which then removed during the restoration work, he added.

"Inside the archways, water is spilling out from walls and now algae covers the surface. It seems, the work at the tomb floor has not been done appropriately," he asserted.

This is not the first time after the restoration of tomb in 2015 leakage problem is being observed every year, he added. The government and the Heritage department must take note of the negligence of the concerned department which is taking up the restoration work and instruct them to carry it out appropriately, he added.