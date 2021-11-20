  • Menu
Hyderabad: LED bulbs save Rs 6 crore per month

GHMC replaced street light bulbs with LED bulbs, which consumes less power compared to normal bulbs

Hyderabad: Replacing street light bulbs with Light-Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will limit electricity consumption gradually compared with previous years.

Over the past four years, around 4.92 lakhs street light bulbs were replaced with LEDs within GHMC limits. The State government has given this contract to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

By replacing these bulbs with LEDs, the government will save around Rs 6 crore per month in terms of electricity bill. these LEDs lights were fixed, the average energy consumption of street lights within GHMC limits per month was 20.07 MU units and the cost was Rs 14.94 crore.

Whereas after replacing the bulbs with the LEDs, on an average 9.96 MU units were consumed per month for which the government has to pay Rs 8.5 crore, according to GHMC officials. The EESL has installed several street lights at different poles and also the agency has to look after the maintenance of these street lights. The agency engaged circle-wise contractors for the maintenance of these street lights.

Public can lodge complaint for the non-functioning of street lights at toll free number 1800-180-3580 and also can lodge a complaint in the MY GHMC application.

