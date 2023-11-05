Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali urges Muslims to support BRS candidates

Hyderabad : Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday called upon Muslims to support BRS Narsapur candidate Sunita Lakshma Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Mahmood Ali said that there was no development in Telangana during the 50 years of Congress rule and nine years of Telugu Desam rule.

During the Congress rule there were regular communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims, but under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Hindus and Muslims are living together in peace and harmony.

Mahmood Ali said that the BRS government has established many residential schools and colleges for Muslim students. He also said that CM KCR has given financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to poor Muslim students studying abroad.

The Home Minister further added that the BRS government is paying Rs 5,000 monthly honorarium to 17,000 Imams and Muezzins. He said so far near Rs 2,400 crore have been spent under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme to help the poor minority families. He also said that there is no man like KCR in the country.

Mahmood Ali also criticised Congress leader Revanth Reddy saying that he has RSS ideology. He said that Revanth Reddy is contesting for the post of Chief Minister in Congress, but he does not have the vision or the capacity to lead the State.