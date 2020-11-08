Hyderabad: Man arrested in Keesara bribe case commits suicide

After the death of Keesara former tahsildar Nagaraju, Dharma Reddy who was also arrested in bribe case has been found hanging from a tree here on Sunday. Dharma Reddy has been released on bail recently.

Dharma Reddy is said to have managed to get financial benefits from Nagaraju in connection with the land settlement in Rampally village of Keesara. He was arrested by the ACB officials in criminal misconduct and conspiracy case filed against the former tahsildar Nagaraju in Rs 1.10 crore bribe case.

On October 14, Nagaraju hanged himself in Chanchalguda jail after the ACB took him into custody for the second time.

It is known that Nagaraju was caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting Rs 1.10 crore bribe which was mostly in Rs 500 denomination notes on August 14 along with two realtors Ch Srinath Yadav and K Anji Reddy. He demanded the bribe for allegedly clearing an issue pertaining to 28-acre land.