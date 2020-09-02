Hyderabad man dies of heart attack days after brother succumbed to COVID-19

In a tragic incident, a man died of a heart attack on Wednesday five days after his younger brother succumbed to coronavirus in Chittapur village of Manchala in Rangareddy district.

Going into details, Anjaneyulu (38) had admitted to a hospital last week after testing positive for coronavirus. However, his condition worsened and died five days ago. Unable to take his brother's death, Venkatesh suffered a heart attack today and died. While Anjaneyulu is survived by a wife and three children, Venkatesh has a wife and two children.

A pall of gloom surrounded in the village with the death of two brothers in a week.

Rangareddy on Wednesday reported 234 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours out of the total 2,892 positive cases reported across the state. At present, the active cases in Telangana are 32,341. The state is witnessing a massive rise in the cases following an increase in the Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

In the last 24 hours, 59,421 tests were conducted out of which 2,892 samples turned positive and the results of 2,255 are pending. So far, the tests in the state touched to 14,83,267 i.e, 39,952 tests per million population.