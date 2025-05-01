Hyderabad: Man held for killing labourer

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was arrested for killing a labourer and dumping his body in a lift shaft following a quarrel with him on Sunday night in Himayatnagar.

The accused, Chepuri Narendar, is a native of Nalgonda district and stays on the pavement at Himayatnagar. He has a criminal history, including a 2014 theft case in Suryapet and a 2024 murder case under the Chikkadpally police.

The incident came to light on the morning of April 28, when a security guard discovered the body of the victim, identified as Ajay, in a trench dug for an elevator. Ajay, known to the area, slept on the nearby footpath, had severe head injuries and was found in a pool of blood.

The police identified the accused and arrested him at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station while trying to flee Hyderabad. “Later in the night, Narendar came to the Punjab National Bank building where Ajay was sleeping. He then murdered the man by hurling a boulder on his head and dumped the body in the trench of the elevator,” said Domalguda police.

During the interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the murder and dumping of the body in a lift shaft at a bank in Hyderabad.

Further investigation is ongoing.