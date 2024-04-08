Hyderabad: Man held for theft at Iftar party in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The police in Rajendranagar arrested a man for involved in theft during an Iftar dinner attended by big VIPs. An Iftar dinner was held at SMC Convention in Sivarampalli at Rajendranagar. Chevelle MP candidate Ranjith Reddy was the chief guest in this programme. Along with him, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Khairatabad MLA DanamNagender, MLC Balmuri Venkat, Minority Board Chairman Paimuddin, Work Board Chairman and senior party leaders participated.

During the event, an unidentified person committed theft in the Iftar dining hall in the VIP section. The leaders who were there caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The police arrested the suspect who committed the theft and checked his pocket. A mobile was found and he immediately returned it. Also, in the course of checking, the police found that he had cash ranging from Rs.50 thousand to one lakh rupees. The security personnel immediately informed the Attapur police about it. The police reached the function hall and detained the man and are investigating.