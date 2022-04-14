Hyderabad: Manikonda municipality residents red over high property tax rates

Hyderabad: With Manikonda Municipality being developed as a commercial hub and a residential suburb in Hyderabad, a large number of people from other States are currently residing and working in software companies located in the area. However, the people who own land and buildings are facing issues as they are being forced to pay higher amounts of property tax when compared to top areas like Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar, which come under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

The residents of Manikonda alleged that there was no bifurcation of residential and commercial buildings and for all the buildings and plots, the rates of property tax were the same. Although the Municipal Act of 2019, clearly states that the property tax rate for residential property should be less compared to commercial buildings, the locals alleged that the authorities were violating the Act by collecting higher property tax from the owners of residential buildings.

K Rao, a resident of Puppalguda in Manikonda municipality, who owns a building constructed on 400 square yards said, "I had to pay Rs 60,322 towards property tax for 2021-2022 ,whereas people in other areas in GHMC limits pay around Rs 25,000, which is considerably less."

When contacted, the officials from the municipality said that the tax amount was charged according to the annual tax rate and following the facilities provided in the area including roads, water connections, beautification, parks and other facilities.

However, the residents of the Manikonda denied that there were no such parks or works done by the municipality and they still face a lot of difficulties due to lack of basic amenities. They demanded the government to reduce the tax amount.