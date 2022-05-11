Hyderabad: MANUU invites entries for 'video memoirs' competition

Hyderabad: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is organising a video memoirs competition as part of 'bicentenary celebrations of Urdu journalism'. The memoirs, that provide opportunities to think, learn, capture and share their stories of historic moments, memories and experiences for future generations, will be based on both past and present State and 'facts' related to Urdu Journalism.

Entries for the competition are open from May 15 to October 15, 2022. The participants can submit their entries through the Google Form link: https://forms.gle/cx32PQLWosGF3Tmu8.

According to Prof Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of MCJ, a prize of Rs 10,000 will be awarded for the winning entry at the valedictory function of the celebrations scheduled to be held in November 2022. Journalists of Urdu media as well as Hindi/English/vernacular media can also participate by recording a 'video memoir' of 5-10 minutes duration highlighting their memories, experiences, unheard or unseen facts and stories of unsung heroes about Urdu journalism and people associated with it.

Academicians/historians/researchers/students and general public can also participate. Individuals who have pleasant anecdotes related to glorious past of Urdu journalism may also share their own "video memoir" as per guidelines, he said.

The best 'video memoir' will be shared on social media and will be screened at the valedictory session of the celebrations in November. All 'video memoirs' will be stored on a dedicated 'website' of 'Bicentenary Celebrations of Urdu Journalism' to be launched in October so that future generations may benefit.

The 'video memoir' in MP-4 (HD) format only can be sent at e-mail [email protected] For query or clarification Syed Husain Abbas Rizvi, assistant professor, Department of MCJ, MANUU can be reached- email [email protected] or on 78936-20604.