Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijaya laxmi vaccinated

Punjagutta: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at NIMS, Punjagutta. Later, she urged the people to take the vaccine without any doubt or hesitation. She said that the government made all the arrangements for the vaccination and set up for the vaccination at 1,005 government health centres and 231 at private centres.

The Mayor further said that those who are in between the age of 45-60 and have sugar, blood pressure issues can take the vaccine without any hesitation as the vaccine doesn't have any side-effects. At government centres, the vaccination is free of cost, she said, adding that the people should not become lax in observing Covid precautions such as wearing face masks and physical distance.