Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi prods SFAs to keep city clean & green

Hyderabad: Following the initiative of Swachh Hyderabad mission, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a review meeting on Friday with the Sanitary Field Assistants (SFA) working across the city and instructed them to keep the city clean and green.

During the meeting, the Mayor pointed out that some supervisors should improve their performance, and everyone should work responsibly and take steps to make Hyderabad a clean city. SFAs and teams should register the attendance of Swachh auto vehicles every day.

Attendance of sanitation workers should also be taken regularly on a daily basis and strict action will be taken if the SFAs commit irregularities in the matter of attendance. The Mayor also instructed the SFA to regularly clean Bus shelters across the city and clear the construction waste from time to time across the limits to keep the city clean.

She also asked the supervisors to impose fines on those who throw garbage and construction waste on roads According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there are over 18,000 sanitary workers working across GHMC and the civic body is taking continuous measures on sanitation. The SFAs were instructed to use Swachh autos door-to-door to collect waste.