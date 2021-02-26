Hyderabad: Meet on disabled women to be held on March 18-19

Abids: A two-day national seminar on 'Status of women with disabilities, their education and employment' is to be held in City on March 18 and 19 during the National Platform for Rights of Disabled (NPRD) committee meeting.

This was stated on Thursday in a press release by NPRD State general secretary M Adivayya. He said delegates from 25 States would attend the meeting. He said an agitation programme to protest the Central government's 'anti-disabled policies' was being finalised.

He listed the policies as non-implementation of 2016 Disabled Protection Act, deciding to close national institutions meant for disabled welfare, making changes in many laws secured in 1992 after struggles, grave injustice in education and employment, neglect in enforcing four per cent reservation in government departments and lack of mention of disabled welfare in the Union budget.

Adivayya demanded four per cent reservation in the private sector and opening of schools to meet the increasing demand of disabled students. Alleging that cases of harassment of disabled women were increasing, he sought special steps to check them. He also demanded a uniform disabled pension across the country.