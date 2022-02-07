Hyderabad: 'Mega' job mela tomorrow

  • Menu
A 'mega' job mela will be held in the city on February 8 at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank, from 9 am to 1 pm. Interviews will take place at the venue.

Hyderabad: A 'mega' job mela will be held in the city on February 8 at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank, from 9 am to 1 pm. Interviews will take place at the venue. About 40 companies are to participate.

Experienced candidates and freshers are welcome to attend, according to the organisers. The candidates should have passed X class, inter and degree. They can go directly to the venue with resume, Xerox copies of educational qualifications, photographs, experience. For details they can contact 83743-15052.

