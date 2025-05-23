Hyderabad Metro Lowers Ticket Prices After Protests, But Passengers Want More

Hyderabad Metro raised ticket prices by 20% recently. Many people were unhappy and protested. Some leaders from the BRS party wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. They said high prices can make city traffic worse.

Because of these complaints, the Metro gave a 10% discount on the new prices. But many passengers are still unhappy. They think the discount may end soon. They want the prices to be lowered for good, not just a short discount.

New Ticket Prices After 10% Discount (Starts May 24)

The lowest price went up from Rs. 10 to Rs. 12, now it is Rs. 11 after discount

The highest price went up from Rs. 60 to Rs. 75, now it is Rs. 69 after discount

This discount works for all types of tickets like paper tickets, QR codes, digital tickets, and smart cards.

Distance Price After Discount (Rs.)

0-2 km 11 (Lowest price)

2-4 km 17

4-6 km 28

6-9 km 37

9-12 km 47

12-15 km 51

15-18 km 56

18-21 km 61

21-24 km 65

24 km and above 69 (Highest price)

For example, a ticket from LB Nagar to Miyapur costs Rs. 69 now.

Even with this discount, many people want the Metro to lower the prices forever. They say public transport should be cheap for everyone.