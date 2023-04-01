Hyderabad Metro Rail changes fare structure, offers discounts

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has announced changes to their fare structure, effective from Saturday. The company has introduced an off-peak hour offer that will provide a ten percent discount on the notified fare for Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) during the off-peak hours of 6 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 11 pm. However, the company has withdrawn the ten percent discount on the notified fare for the usage of contactless smart cards and digital QR tickets, which has left passengers disappointed.

In addition, the super saver offer-59, which was widely appreciated by passengers and saw over 1.3 million rides, will end on March 31. However, L&TMRHL has introduced a new super saver offer-99 starting from April 1 to March 31, 2024. Under this scheme, passengers can travel unlimited on 100 notified holidays at Rs. 99 only. The list of notified holidays where the SSO-99 offer is applicable is available online and at stations.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "These offers are for the benefit of the passengers using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services. These offers will further strengthen passenger commute with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate both office commuters and the general public."

The company has also announced the withdrawal of the ten percent discount on the notified fare for the usage of CSC and digital QR tickets during certain hours. CSC are no longer eligible for the discount between 8:01 hrs and 19:59 hrs, while digital QR tickets are not eligible between 6:00 hrs and 24:00 hrs.

Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69 km and 57 stations in three corridors.