Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited allotted Rs 2,377.35 cr in budget

Hyderabad: The State government has provided Rs 2,377.35 crore for various developmental activities of the Metro Rail Project for the year 2022-23.

The government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the Metro Rail connectivity to Old City for initiating Corridor II- Green Line works from MGBS to Falaknuma for a distance of 5.5 km.

During the budget speech, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that there were several obstacles faced for taking up Metro to Old City. Since there were a large number of heritage buildings and places of worship works could not be taken up.

By the time these issues were resolved, the Metro Rail project was in severe loss due to the lockdown.

The government has also allocated funds for extension of Metro Rail till the airport. According to officials, for the Airport metro connectivity, which is completely a new one Rs 377.35 crore has been allocated and Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy said that he was thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao for allocating funds for the Metro Rail project.