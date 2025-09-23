Live
Hyderabad Metro Stops Again at Bharat Nagar Due to Technical Problem
Hyderabad Metro train stopped at Bharat Nagar Metro Station today due to a technical problem. The halt lasted eight minutes, adding to past commuter issues.
Today, another problem happened in the Hyderabad Metro.
A train stopped near Bharat Nagar Metro Station and passengers were worried.
The train stopped for about eight minutes. Metro officials said it stopped because of a technical problem.
People have had similar problems with the Metro in the past too.
