Hyderabad Metro Stops Again at Bharat Nagar Due to Technical Problem

Highlights

Hyderabad Metro train stopped at Bharat Nagar Metro Station today due to a technical problem. The halt lasted eight minutes, adding to past commuter issues.

Today, another problem happened in the Hyderabad Metro.

A train stopped near Bharat Nagar Metro Station and passengers were worried.

The train stopped for about eight minutes. Metro officials said it stopped because of a technical problem.

People have had similar problems with the Metro in the past too.

