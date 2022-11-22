Hyderabad: Minority Dhobis awash in woes, seek welfare sops

Hyderabad: Thousands of Dhobis (washermen) under minority section are struggling to earn for a livelihood and are up to face bleak future as the schemes associated with the washerman community for their welfare are not being implemented by the State government and the minority department.

Dhobis have been working for generations in making the dull and dirty clothes shine. Though the clothes drying on the Ghats may still look bright and fresh, a closer look to the community reveals its dirtier side. "There are close to 20,000 families across the State and more than 6,000 families in Hyderabad. We have been running from pillar-to-post to receive benefits of any scheme related to the washerman community which was indorsed for the welfare of Dhobis," said Mohammed Hameed Founder and President of Rajaka Muslim Washerman Welfare Association.

The dhobis have not been receiving any benefits under the washerman community schemes. "At least the free electricity of 250 units which was allocated has also not been sanctioned for the minority washerman. A representation was also given to the minority minister, but the officials turned a blind eye," said Kaleemuddin, a Dhobi at Bahadurpura.

Hameed a Dhobi said, "the Muslim Dhobis were visiting all the government department offices including district collector, revenue department, municipalities, minority welfare department etc. to implement the washerman schemes, but all departments have been playing blame-game and asking us to visit other offices. We have been sent back from all departments by saying that the schemes are from this or that department and we are yet to receive any benefits," he added.

However, the government allocated Rs 250 crore for the welfare of the washerman and has also undertaken a contract with the community for washing clothes of government hospitals, hotels, and other facilities. But the dhobis have not received any such contracts. If the State government moves any indication, it could change our livelihood said the Dhobis.

Hameed also said that there are no funds allocated for them under the minority section. The government also decided to distribute washing machines but we have received any machines and were also not eligible to apply for the scheme. "No loans, no medical, no double bedroom and no specific place (Dhobi Ghat) has been provided for them in the city. We 6,000 Dhobis have only one Ghat in Bahadurpura, which is allocated to other sections of the Dhobi community," added Hameed. "We urge the government and minority department to provide assistance for our welfare under the washerman community funds," he added.