Hyderabad: MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

Nampally: Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj along with officers of Asif Nagar MRO distributed Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme cheques among beneficiaries of Asif Nagar and Vijay Nagar colony at Asifnagar Mandal office under Nampally constituency on Monday.

A total of 230 cheques were distributed with a total amount of Rs 2,30,26,680 among beneficiaries.

Later, MLA appealed to the residents of Nampally constituency to utilise the scheme of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi through online registration at MeeSeva centers and get registered.

He also said that the people who got married a few months ago can also apply for the scheme.