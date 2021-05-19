Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques
x

MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

Highlights

Nampally: Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj along with officers of Asif Nagar MRO distributed Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme cheques among b...

ADVERTISEMENT

Nampally: Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj along with officers of Asif Nagar MRO distributed Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme cheques among beneficiaries of Asif Nagar and Vijay Nagar colony at Asifnagar Mandal office under Nampally constituency on Monday.

A total of 230 cheques were distributed with a total amount of Rs 2,30,26,680 among beneficiaries.

Later, MLA appealed to the residents of Nampally constituency to utilise the scheme of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi through online registration at MeeSeva centers and get registered.

He also said that the people who got married a few months ago can also apply for the scheme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X