Hyderabad: Mock Assembly ridicules leaders for double standards

Hyderabad: Highlighting the leaders' reactions on the issue of demolition of two mosques located in the State Secretariat, actors enacted a Mock Assembly on how the mosque demolition issue would be diluted during the Assembly session starting from Monday.



A day after Asaduddin Owaisi met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with some Muslim leaders, not only Congress party but also several other organisations including MBT, Muslim League accused the AIMIM chief of diluting the issue.

Meanwhile, terming the proceedings in the upcoming Assembly session as completely 'scripted', Tahreek Muslim Shabban decided to organise a 'Mock Assembly'.

In this play, the man playing Akbaruddin wearing Sherwani and mimicking his voice lauds CM for his promise, while squarely blaming the TS Wakf Board for its inefficiency. While Bhatti and other Congress MLAs are seen reiterating the Congress stand over the issue.

Later speaking to media persons, TMS president, Mushtaq Malik along with MBT leader Amjedullah Khan demanded that if the CM was secular, he should handover the land belonging to the mosques to Wakf Board and allow people to pray at the same place without further delay.

"Since the lands are notified under Wakf and for the last two months namaz is not being held, it was high time the CM wins back the confidence of Muslims who fought for separate Telangana," he said.