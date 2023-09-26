Live
- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
Hyderabad: Musical fountains, new attraction at Durgam Cheruvu
Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu which has transformed into a major tourist destination added a new attraction on Monday in the form of musical fountains inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA, A Gandhi along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.
With the project cost of over Rs 8 crore, the musical fountains along with the landscaping were developed by HMDA.
With a seating capacity of 200 people, each day people can enjoy three shows of 15 minutes each between 7 pm and 10 pm and four shows during weekends and public holidays.
