Hyderabad: Musical fountains, new attraction at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu which has transformed into a major tourist destination added a new attraction on Monday in the form of musical fountains inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA, A Gandhi along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

With the project cost of over Rs 8 crore, the musical fountains along with the landscaping were developed by HMDA.

With a seating capacity of 200 people, each day people can enjoy three shows of 15 minutes each between 7 pm and 10 pm and four shows during weekends and public holidays.

